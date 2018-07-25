CA and the US discuss economic connectivity and environment

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The meetings of the C5+1 Economic Connectivity and Environment Working Groups attended by representatives of the Central Asian countries and the USA took place.



Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs Manisha Singh led the U.S. delegation to the Economic Connectivity Working Group, and Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Henry Ensher led the U.S. delegation to the Environment Working Group, the Kazakh MFA's official website reads.

Issues of C5+1 cooperation towards the development of transport corridors, boosting business competitiveness, use of alternative energy sources, ways to adapt to climate change were discussed during the meetings, as well as promising areas for further cooperation were identified.

In particular, ways to ensure energy security and effective use of energy resources were contemplated. In this regard, they exchanged views on the possibility of developing the Central Asian electricity market. It was decided to include tourism development issues into the C5 + 1 agenda.

As a result of the events, the sides agreed on strengthening measures to boost economic cooperation, as well as interaction in the application of renewable energy sources.