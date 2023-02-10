CA countries share common interests and tasks – Senate Speaker Ashimbayev

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM In the face of new challenges, the Central Asian countries need to position themselves as a single region and space with common interests and common future, Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev said taking the floor at the First Central Asian Interparliamentary Forum in Turkistan, Kazinform reports.

«The unprecedented geopolitical tense, growing confrontation between the world’s key players, bloody conflicts, unfortunately, have become an alarming reality of the modern world. Questions arise about the effectiveness of international institutions in maintaining global peace, as well as the effectiveness of agreements guaranteeing strategic security. The future of world politics is becoming unstable and unpredictable. At the same time, international confrontation will become protracted, having a negative impact on the global economy, social development and humanitarian sphere.

According to him, the international system’s crisis gets worsening due to the economic, social and technological challenges of the modern world.

«On the one hand, we observe an unprecedented technological breakthrough. On the other hand, the technological progress does no help in overcoming of the global economic and social contradictions. Digital and economic inequality among the countries, social differentiation in the society keeps growing. The Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical confrontation have further exacerbated these tensions,» he added.

«The collapse of the traditional supply chains of goods and foodstuffs and the sanctions contributed to the surge of inflation, the emergence of a food crisis, and the stagnation of the global economy,» the Senate Speaker noted.

«All these negative trends pose a direct challenge to the Central Asian countries, to the security of the region, as well as to the economic and social development of our countries. Amid these difficult conditions, the unity of our countries, the readiness to jointly confront new challenges and problems gains importance,» he added.

In this line, as the Senate Speaker stressed, in the face of new challenges, the Central Asian countries need to position themselves as a single region with common interests and common future.

«We are united not only by the past, but also by the present. Central Asian countries have common interests and common tasks,» he concluded.

Photo: press service of the Senate of the Republic of Kazakhstan