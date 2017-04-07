CA foreign ministers discuss agenda of Kazakhstan presidency in UNSC

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Foreign ministers of Central Asia have discussed the Agenda of Kazakhstan presidency in UN Security Council, Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov stated after the meeting in format "Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Tajikistan-Turkmenistan-Kyrgyzstan", Kazinform special correspondent reports.

"As it is well known that Kazakhstan membership in UN Security Council arouses lively interest of our sister republics and states of Central Asia. The point is that they granted strong support during the election campaign, and now, being a member of this agency of the worldwide organization, we must represent the interests of Central Asia. In this respect, today we keep on the tradition that was once set up in September 2016 at the UN General Assembly session when the foreign ministers gathered for informal meeting. Kazakhstan initiated that meeting and today it was the second informal meeting of foreign ministries of Central Asia", Abdrakhmanov explained.

"Today I had the honor to inform our partners and allies on the work Kazakhstan has done in UNSC for the first 100 days of its membership. And, of course, we need to exchange views with our regional partners. The thing is that the Security Council considers a great many issues related to the interest of Central Asia. For instance, that transnational threats that come from the neighboring Afghanistan. We held sufficiently detailed discussion and came to the conclusion that it is necessary to involve Afghanistan in the system of world economic relations of our region and continue rendering active assistance to them so that they could overcome all difficulties they face at this time of day", Kazakh Foreign Minister called on.

"In January 2018 Kazakhstan will hold the presidency in UNSC, therefore today we consulted with Central Asia countries regarding the Agenda of our presidency. In particular, to carry out open minister-level debates on the subject of enhancing security in Central Asia through a lens of the situation in Afghanistan. We took a lot of valuable pieces of advice and proposals from our Central Asia partners. In January this year the Head of our State Nursultan Nazarbayev in his political address to Security Council members outlined this. He pointed out that one of the priorities for us is to shape the zone of peace and security, collaboration and development in Central Asia. Today once again with our colleagues we discussed how we can give practical meaning to this priority of Kazakhstan presidency", Abdrakhmanov highlighted.

As a reminder, a regular meeting of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers that considered 15 documents was held in Tashkent today. Foreign Minister Abdrakhmanov represented Kazakhstan at the event.