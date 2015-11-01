CA foreign ministers meet in Samarkand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Foreign ministers of Central Asian states are meeting today with the U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

"This meeting is a new format of dialogue between the U.S. and Central Asian republics. The so-called C5+1 format will enable the U.S. Secretary of State and ministers to discuss the regional and global opportunities and challenges," an official statement of the U.S. Department of State reads. "The ministers of five Central Asian countries are exchanging views on the most prospective, relevant and problematic issues of the region," Kazakh MFA official representative Altai Abibullayev informed via Twitter.