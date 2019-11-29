EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:01, 29 November 2019 | GMT +6

    CA leaders pay tribute to the memory of Islam Karimov

    None
    None
    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Leaders of Central Asian states paid the tribute to memory of the first President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

    Heads of Central Asian states visited Scientific and Interpretive Memorial Center named after I. Karimov and laid flowers to the monument of the first President of Uzbekistan.

    As Kazinform previously reported, the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is taking part in 2nd Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent.

    Tags:
    Central Asia Politics
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!