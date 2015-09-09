CA security issues discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An international conference on "New tendencies in ensuring security in Central Asia" was held today at the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The participants discussed two analytical reports prepared by the U.S. Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). The first report was made by Jeffrey Mankoff, CSIS Acting Director for Russia and Eurasia Program. He gave an evaluation to the current situation in Central Asia in the context of the U.S. strategy for the region. The second report was presented by CSIS Research Associate William Carter who told about the latest estimations and forecasts on urgent problems of cyber-security. Thematic discussions with the participation of experts from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, India and Ukraine were held too. The conference was organized by theAnalytical Centre of the Security Council jointly with the Centre for Middle East and South Asian Studies of the National Defense University and the U.S. Centre for Strategic and International Studies.