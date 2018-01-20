CA states praise Kazakhstan's work as the UNSC President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Top diplomats of Central Asian states highly praised the work of the Republic of Kazakhstan as the President of the UN Security Council, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

A meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asian countries was held in New York on the eve of the UN Security Council meeting on building a regional partnership in Afghanistan and Central Asia.

Kazakh side thanked the Central Asian colleagues for supporting its activities in the Security Council during 2017.

During the meeting, top diplomats of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan exchange of views on the situation in the region and discussed the issues of further cooperation, as well as the calendar of foreign policy events for 2018.

The heads of the countries' delegations noted the similarities of their positions on many issues on the regional and international agenda and stressed the commitment of all Central Asian states to the development of long-term cooperation with Afghanistan.

The sides also agreed to intensify the five-way cooperation in developing joint solutions to regional issues on the basis of constructive dialogue and mutually beneficial partnership.