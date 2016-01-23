Cabin smoke forces Delta plane into emergency landing at Narita

CHIBA. KAZINFORM - A Delta plane bound for Saipan made an emergency landing at Narita airport on Saturday after detecting smoke in the cabin, airport officials said.

The Boeing 757 was en route from Narita to Saipan, the largest island of the Northern Marianas, when it was forced to return shortly after 11 a.m. with the 97 crew and passengers abroad unhurt, the officials said, adding that fire engines stood by but were not called into action, Kyodo reports.