Cabinet discusses Baikonur town development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has chaired today a sitting in the Ukimet Uyi on development of the town of Baikonur.

Governor of Kyzylorda region Krymbek Kusherbayev and representatives of governmental agencies participated in the meeting. As the PM's press service informs, Kazakhstan actively develops its space industry and implements a large-scale space development program. Cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov became the third Kazakhstani to make a trip to the ISS this year. The meeting participants discussed also the course of implementation of the Road Map on joint use of Baikonur launching site for 2014-2016. The document outlines the issues of functioning and development of Baikonur launching site, the town of Baikonur and implementation of the project on establishment of Baiterek space launch complex. In particular, as per the Road Map, six schools and a kindergarten in Baikonur were signed off to the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science. Following the meeting the Vice PM gave certain tasks on further development of Baikonur.