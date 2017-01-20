EN
    19:59, 20 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Cabinet discusses improvement of country’s business climate

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, in the Ukimet Uyi, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a meeting for discussing further improvement of the country's business climate.    

    The participants discussed a package of legislative measures aimed at improving the positions of Kazakhstan in Doing Business ranking.

     

    These amendments to the legislation were developed in late 2016 with the consideration of proposals from governmental structures, domestic and international experts and business communities, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz. 

