Cabinet discusses improvement of public procurement system

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, in the Ukimet Uyi, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a meeting of the Cabinet for discussing the improvement of public procurement system as per the instructions set in the President's State-of-the-Nation Address "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness."

The Cabinet discussed the introduction of the centralized public procurement system. As primeminister.kz reported, the meeting discussed the new approaches to procurement in quasi-public sector, natural monopolies regulation and subsurface use. The fulfillment of the President’s instructions will let ensure transparency of the procurement process, the meeting participants noted.

Upon completion of the meeting, Sagintayev commissioned the governmental structures to discuss the draft model of procurement with the experts and submit proposals to the Government.