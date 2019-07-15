Cabinet holds enlarged meeting in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An enlarged meeting of the Cabinet under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has begun in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Members of the Cabinet, governors of regions and mayors of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities are participating in the meeting.

The gathering discusses the issues of the economy of simple things.

The previous extended meeting of the Government held January 30 under the chairmanship of the First President Nursultan Nazarbayev focused on the socio-economic development of Kazakhstan in 2018 and the country’s development plans for 2019.