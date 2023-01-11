Cabinet sums up Kazakhstan’s economic results in 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the end of 2022, Kazakhstan’s economy reached a confident growth of 3.1%, Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov said at the Government’s weekly sitting, Kazinform reports.

«Growth in real sector made 3.2%, and 2.5% in services sector. Positive paces of growth were recorded in construction, agriculture, information and communications, trade, transport and warehousing, and processing industry. In mining sector, growth paces decelerated by 1%,» the Minister said.

According to him, investments in fixed capital increased by 7.8%. The volume of investments rose in the following sectors: real estate operations – by 15.4%, agriculture – by 6.9%, transport and warehousing – by 5.5%, industry – by 5.6%, and mining industry – by 14.2%.

The highest indicators are observed in Kyzylorda, Zhetysu, Mangistau and Almaty regions, as well as in the cities of Shymkent and Astana.

«In January-November 2022, foreign trade turnover rose by 33.4% and made $122.2 billion. Exports increased by 42.4% and made $77.6 billion. Meanwhile, the export of processed goods rose by 33.8% and reached $24.1 billion. Commodity imports amounted to $44.6 billion. In general, positive trade balance made $33.1 billion,» Kuantyrov added.