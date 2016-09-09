Cabinet to hold extended meeting in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Government will hold today an extended meeting under the chairmanship of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

“Developing countries are concerned over unemployment growth to date. Due to the scientific and technical progress and technologies development, a big number of people are dismissed now. All of this proves that Kazakhstan need to study these processes. The overall conclusion is that industrialization and investment programs are right and timely ones. We need to preserve low level of unemployment, create new job places and shift from the fight with crisis to economic growth. This will be the theme of the extended meeting of the Government on September 9,” said the Kazakh Leader to mass media at the briefing held after the G20 Summit in Hangzhou.

Recall that Prime Minister Karim Massimov was relieved on Thursday of his post and was appointed as Chairman of the National Security Committee. Bakytzhan Sagintayev was named Acting Head of the Government. Former security chief of Kazakhstan Vladimir Zhumakanov was appointed as the Presidential Advisor.