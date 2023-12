ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A café has caught fire in Almaty this morning, a source at the Almaty emergencies department confirms.

The fire started at the café situated at the intersection of Tole Bi and Auezov streets at around 9:20 a.m. Firefighters summoned to the scene extinguished the blaze by 10 a.m. The fire damaged an area of 15 square meters. No casualties were reported.