    15:08, 19 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Café caught fire in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM A café caught fire in Auezov district of Almaty city, representative of the municipal emergencies department Sandugash Baimukhambetova told to Kazinform.

    The fire broke out at around 13:06 in an attic of a building in micro-district No.3 of Auezov district. The fire then moved to an adjusting café, she clarified. According to her, the fire damaged the area of 500 square meters. The fire was localized at 13:56. Seven fire fighting vehicles and 39 people were engaged in fire liquidation, Ms. Baimukhambetova added. By Erden Turysbekov

