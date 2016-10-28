Calais 'Jungle': Stranded children spend night in derelict camp

PARIS. KAZINFORM Dozens of children were forced to spend the night in a partially demolished migrant camp in Calais after French authorities failed to find them a safe space to stay, aid groups said Friday.

Work to empty and demolish The Jungle migrant camp began Monday -- but as of Thursday, approximately 100 unaccompanied minors remained at the camp with nowhere to go.

Chaotic scenes unfolded outside the camp as the day wore on, with riot police barring entry to the camp and the authorities threatening that anyone who hadn't been registered could be taken into custody.

Aid workers who waited with teenagers who hadn't managed to register during the week because of long lines said they had finally been allowed back into what remained of the ramshackle camp to sleepЮ



