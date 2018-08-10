Calendar for tourists to be developed in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Tourism National Company together with the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs are working to create a calendar for travelers who will come to Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Yulia Yakupbayeva, Deputy Chairperson of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs says the calendar will help both local and foreign tourists make choice of the places they want to see and visit. The calendar will specify which part of Kazakhstan is more suited for traveling in certain seasons.



There are plans to develop new measures of state support for SMEs and businessmen working in the tourism sector, including companies which work with the smallest tourists [children].



A rating system like the ones of TripAdvisor and Booking.com will be introduced to improve services provided by Kazakhstani tour operators.



"Those who work at Booking.com say feedback really helps them improve their management and other processes. Hopefully, it will help us improve the quality of services," Yakupbayeva added.