California 2nd US state to top 1 million COVID cases

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - California has become the second US state after Texas to surpass 1 million coronavirus cases, according to a tracker Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Johns Hopkins University recorded 1,000,631 cases in the state, which has more than 18,100 deaths.

Texas passed the one million mark early Wednesday and currently has more than 1,023,000 infections and over 19,400 fatalities.

In recent weeks, more states including Nevada, Wisconsin, Massachusetts and Maryland have urged people to stay home voluntarily.

New daily coronavirus cases in the country have continued to hover above 100,000 for the past week, with more than 143,000 recorded Wednesday.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country by the virus, recording more than 10.5 million cases and over 240,000 deaths.

Over 4 million people in the US have recovered from the disease so far.

Since first being detected in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has claimed over 1.29 million lives in 191 countries and regions.

More than 52 million cases have been reported worldwide.