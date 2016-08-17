California wildfire scorches 9,000 acres and forces evacuation of 80,000

LONDON. KAZINFORM A wildfire fanned by strong winds and 100F (37C) temperatures has ripped through rural communities outside Los Angeles, torching homes and forcing the evacuation of more than 80,000 people.

The so-called Blue Cut fire flared 60 miles east of LA on Tuesday and swiftly scorched 9,000 acres, sending walls of flame down the Cajon Pass and surrounding areas and prompting chaotic scenes as families scrambled to flee.

California’s governor, Jerry Brown, declared a state of emergency in San Bernardino county on Tuesday.

“There is imminent threat to public safety, rail traffic and structures. Please follow the evacuation instructions, as this is a very quickly growing wildfire,” said the state incident information system. “An estimated 34,500 homes and 82,640 people are being affected by the evacuation warnings.”

Sheriff’s deputies scrambled to enforce mandatory evacuation orders for rural communities in Baldy Mesa, Lytle Creek, Wrightwood, Old Cajon Road, Lone Pine Canyon, West Cajon Valley and Swarthout Canyon.

A photographer for the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin captured images of burning homes.



Read more at The Guardian