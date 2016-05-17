EN
    22:10, 17 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Call center for explaining land reforms operates in Akmola region

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - A commission on the land reform has been established in Akmola region. Jointly with the state and non-governmental organizations it will work on explaining the norms of the Land Code of Kazakhstan, the head of the regional land relations department told at the sitting of the regional administration with the participation of Governor of the region Sergei Kulagin.

    "The members of the commission are representatives of state bodies, non-governmental organizations, public figures, representatives of agricultural companies, deputies, scientists, teachers and veterans.

    The commission has already developed a schedule of sittings in the region aimed at explanation of the amendments to the Land Code of Kazakhstan. Besides, we have the call center that provides all the information regarding this issue, just call 44-06-04," the head of the land relations department of Akmola region informed.

