Call for applications for Bolashak Scholarship to open on Aug 15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Center for International Programs JSC announces next call for applications for the Bolashak Scholarship Scheme from August 15, 2016. The deadline for applications will be September 30, 2016, the center's press service reports.

The second call for applications was announced on June 13, 2016, the deadline for applications was July 29, 2016. 411 applications were submitted to the center, including 85 applications through the State Corporation "Government for Citizens" and 106 applications through the e-Government portal. Out of 411, 225 applicants want to pursue Master's and PhD degrees abroad.



Applicants are welcome to submit their documents to the Center at the following address: "Altyn Orda" Business Center, 4, Orynbor Street, Astana city or via the State Corporation "Government for Citizens" and the e-Government portal.