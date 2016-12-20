EN
    15:57, 20 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Call for applications for «Mister Kazakhstan 2017»

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A regional casting of the national competition "Mister Kazakhstan 2017" has been announced. "The first casting will take place in Astana. The subsequent casting among young people will continue in Almaty, Shymkent, Karaganda, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Semey, Uralsk, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Petropavlovsk, Aktau, Turkestan, Kokshetau, Taldykorgan, Taraz".

    Applications are accepted from young RoK citizens aged from 16 up to 25 years with height over 180 cm.

    The selection tour started on December 15. At the moment there are 90 online questionnaires completed.

    The winner of the contest of 2016 was 25-year-old surgeon Zafar Suleymenov from Almaty.

    In the international competition "Mister Real Universe 2016/2017" which will take place from February 26 to March 6 in Peru Kazakhstan will be presented by the finalist of "Mister Kazakhstan 2016" Bulat Muratbekov.

