Call for bigger role of MPs in drafting CIS Economic Development Strategy

MINSK. KAZINFORM - MPs should be more involved in the preparation of the CIS Economic Development Strategy until 2030, Chairman of the Council of the Republic Mikhail Myasnikovich said as he attended the 50th plenary session of the CIS IPA in St. Petersburg, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian upper house of parliament.

«CIS parliamentarians need to join forces and contribute more to the work on the concept of further development of the CIS and the CIS Economic Development Strategy for the period up to 2030. These are mainly the governments and the CIS Executive Committee who work on these documents,» Mikhail Myasnikovich said. The CIS IPA can propose a mechanism of applying unified and harmonized legal acts, including those based on the decisions of the CIS bodies, Mikhail Myasnikovich noted. This approach will contribute to the development the CIS barrier-free space.

«As an economist, I believe that special attention should be paid to the development of high-technology industries in the CIS, and large-scale modernization of the production base,» he said. The CIS countries have all the potential for this: intellectual, material. «We need to make use of them to increase productivity, create powerful trans-Eurasian companies, build up competitiveness and economic potential of the CIS,» Mikhail Myasnikovich noted.

He also voiced proposals to strengthen the CIS IPA. They relate to the improvement of the mechanism of making decisions and their obligatory implementation. «We have the main thing - the political will of the heads of state which was constructively and systematically shown at the CIS summit in Ashgabat on 11 October 2019,» Mikhail Myasnikovich noted.

Model laws can serve as a kind of conduit for innovative business, he believes. «More than two thirds of the model laws have been implemented or used with modifications in the national legal systems of the CIS countries. This is a good indicator,» he said. Taking into account the model laws approved by the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, Belarus has regulated administrative e-procedures, adopted approaches to drafting laws in the production and use of organic products, public-private partnership and many other areas.

Mikhail Myasnikovich emphasized the importance of the youth agenda in the CIS. «We need to develop more ties, projects, programs, everything that form the future of the Commonwealth of Independent States. »We cannot miss the time. Let us take a look at the real situation,» he stressed. «A new generation of our citizens has grown up as part of the CIS. How well do they understand the ideas of our Commonwealth? To a certain extent, we are responsible for this.» The chairman of the Council of the Republic suggested the IPA should bring youth dimension issues to the CIS Council of Heads of State on a comprehensive and systematic basis.

The CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly held a meeting in St Petersburg on 22 November to consider model laws on liability right, advertising, social and ecological tourism. MPs also discussed draft recommendations to apply the principles of international humanitarian law against terrorism and violent manifestations of extremism, and also the organization of national environmental safety centers, Kazinform refers to BelTA.