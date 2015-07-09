Call for faster unification of laws in Eurasian Economic Union

MINSK. KAZINFORM - More attention should be paid to the unification of legislation in the Eurasian Economic Union. The opinion was voiced by Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Mikhail Myasnikovich during the conference held on 7 July to discuss the bill on laws and regulations of the Republic of Belarus, BelTA has learned.

The Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus said: "Although there is no parliamentary dimension in the Eurasian Economic Union, it does not mean that we should not take care of lawmaking." He pointed out that in the Eurasian Economic Union there is still a certain number of barriers other than tariff regulations. The issue needs to be addressed.

Apart from that, the head of the upper chamber of the Belarus parliament noted that it is necessary to look into how much the bill on laws and regulations of the Republic of Belarus is unified with documents of Belarus' partners in the Eurasian Economic Union. Speaking about the bill, Mikhail Myasnikovich stressed that Belarus needs such a systemic document. "Some matters need certain improvement, including the regulation of the development, adjustment, and systematization of laws and regulations," said the MP. Apart from that, Mikhail Myasnikovich noted that preparation of laws is one of the most important stages. "Initial designs can be very good but in the end we don't always have what the initiators envisaged," explained the MP.

The conference to discuss the new bill was held at premises of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly in association with representatives of the national center for legislation and law research. The bill suggests a system and types of laws and regulations. The bill specifies procedures for preparing new legislation, expert evaluation, adoption, publication, enforcement, interpretation and systematization. In particular, the bill prohibits municipal regulations from worsening the status of natural persons and legal persons in comparison with the conditions they enjoy in accordance with applicable laws.

The new bill also regulates the procedure for applying secrecy-based restrictions in draft laws and regulations. It also introduces a unified approach to financial feasibility studies and so on. Once adopted, the document will allow systematizing lawmaking, BelTA reports.