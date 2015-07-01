MINSK. KAZINFORM - The upper chamber of the Belarus parliament will have to work hard to harmonize the legislation taking into account Belarus' membership in the Eurasian Economic Union. The statement was made by Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Mikhail Myasnikovich during the final sitting of the ninth session of the Belarus parliament's upper chamber on 30 June, BelTA has learned.

Mikhail Myasnikovich noted: "The Council of the Republic will have to work vigorously to harmonize and unify the national legislation taking into account Belarus' membership in the Eurasian Economic Union. It is extremely necessary because the multiple barriers that interfered with mutual trade between the EEU member states in the past still stand."

"New decisions made unilaterally by other EEU member states raise concerns. They don't make our union stronger. We would also like the Eurasian Economic Commission to produce more results in the work aimed at creating a full-value common market without restrictions and exemptions. For now our economic conditions are not equal. Sometimes because of that our enterprises have to face tough and unfair competition in the single economic space," said the MP.

Both the Council of the Republic and the House of Representatives run into objective difficulties in their effort to address these issues because there is no parliamentary dimension in the Eurasian Economic Union. "But it does not mean that senators should let grass grow under their feet. There are different forms of work and they should be utilized," stressed the head of the upper chamber of the Belarus parliament, BelTA reports.