    10:35, 09 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Call for Russia-Belarus-Kazakhstan database on citizens with travel restrictions

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - Russia intends to work together with Belarus and Kazakhstan to create a common database of citizens, who are forbidden to go abroad, BelTA learned from Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko on 8 June.

    According to the source, the Russian Justice Ministry is now in negotiations with the justice ministries of Belarus, Kazakhstan, and other countries for the sake of creating a universal database for "sharing information about persons we have complaints about so that Belarus and Kazakhstan would deny them exit, too". "I think our partners are interested in it," said the head of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament.

    In her words, the negotiations may produce intergovernmental agreements or protocols.

    Valentina Matviyenko reminded that people, who have outstanding fines, taxes, or alimonies, cannot leave Russia before they pay up. Some disreputable citizens choose to leave the country via Belarus. Untrustworthy debtors from Belarus do the same.

    "We will not allow those, who don't pay alimony, to leave the country to go to some resort. Pay alimony to support your children first and then be free to fly wherever you want," noted Valentina Matviyenko, Kazinform refers to eng.belta.by.

    Russia Belarus Kazakhstan Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan News
