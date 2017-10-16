Call to draw interactive map of cultural sites in CIS

SOCHI. KAZINFORM - Sergei Mikhaylov, Chairman of the CIS Council of Heads of State News Agencies (CIS Information Council), Director General of the Russian news agency TASS, suggested making an interactive map of cultural sites in the Commonwealth of Independent Nations (CIS) during the 13th session of the Information Council, BelTA has learned.

Sergei Mikhaylov recalled that 2018 was declared the Year of Culture in the CIS. In this context, he offered to draw an interactive map of the CIS cultural sites to be updated with new sites if need be. "Today there is a certain lack of practical culture-related information in the CIS. It is in our power to reduce this deficit to a great extent," Sergei Mikhaylov remarked.



The CIS member states have strong historical and cultural ties. Mass media have a goal to preserve and increase this common cultural heritage and pass it down to the next generations, Sergei Mikhaylov added. News agencies have the necessary resources to do this.



The session explored other proposals and ideas regarding strengthening and developing cultural ties between the countries. Some other important matters were touched upon. For instance, the participants discussed the work of the inter-agency news informer and talked about topical issues of cooperation between the partners.



The meeting is taking place on the sidelines of the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students (WFYS). Sergei Kiriyenko, First Deputy Chief of Staff of Russia's Presidential Executive Office, Chairman of Russia's 2017 WFYS Organizing Committee, took part in the meeting of heads of the CIS leading news agencies. He noted that over 24,000 visitors have come for the festival (which is more than expected). Nevertheless, Sochi welcomes anyone who wants to attend the event. The festive program is eventful and features a great line-up of very popular events. Sergei Kiriyenko added that he also attends discussions, art and sports venues as soon as there is a possibility.



Established in November 1995, the CIS Information Council comprises heads of state-run news agencies of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, and Tajikistan. The council is designed to ensure cooperation between the CIS member states in information affairs, enable conditions for the effective exchange of experience, and develop the CIS media partnership.



The World Festival of Youth and Students is due to run through 22 October. It is expected to become the largest event in the area of international youth interaction. A daisy with petals of different colors has been chosen as the festival's symbol. It represents the continuity of traditions, connections that span generations, peace and unity of the entire international community. Colored pixels play a major part as a token of unity of all the young people in the world in the age of information technologies. The festival is meant to consolidate young people of the world, encourage interethnic and intercultural cooperation, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .