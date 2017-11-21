Call to protect manufacturers in compliance with EAEU treaty

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Eurasian bodies should protect Belarusian manufacturers in compliance with the EAEU agreement, Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly Mikhail Myasnikovich said at the session hosted by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on 21 November to discuss the economic performance in 2017 and the draft social and economic development forecast for 2018, BelTA informs.

"I think we should urge integration structures and corresponding motivated officials to step up their efforts. We have transferred tariff and non-tariff regulation issues, approved the EAEU Customs Code. Therefore, today we cannot solve crucial issues of economic independence ourselves. We have founded the Eurasian Economic Commission, the Permanent Committee and other agencies to perform this sovereign function. I think we should not tolerate the inactivity of these organizations," Mikhail Myasnikovich said.



He cited the work of supranational bodies in the European Union as an example. "Eurasian agencies should protect Belarusian manufacturers in compliance with the norms of the ratified EAEU agreement. The Council of the Republic points out these drawbacks, and they say that they do not have enough powers. As far as I know, they have never had any well-grounded proposals regarding the expansion of functions for such bodies," the speaker said.



Alexander Lukashenko stressed that corresponding supranational bodies should do their best to protect the interests of the state, and outstanding issues should not be solved by the heads of state only. "Now we need to make the system work. And this system should be efficient. You should always work in contact with your colleagues," the president said, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .