Cambridge to translate and issue Kazakh Literature Anthology

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Commission for realization of Rukhani Janghyru program and Cambridge University have signed a memo of cooperation in implementing the project on translation, publishing and dissemination of the Kazakh contemporary literature anthology in English.

As is known, an anthology of modern Kazakh literature will be translated into the six official UN languages and published by Cambridge University with the support of the British Council. The initiative is financed under the Ruhani Janghyru programme.



The project is part of the programme initiated by President Nursultan Nazarbayev in April 2017 to introduce modern Kazakh culture, literature, music and art, choreography, cinema and theratre to the worldwide community.



Aida Balayeva, head of the National Commission for realization of Rukhani Janghyru program signed the memo on behalf of Kazakhstan. Еhe signing ceremony took place at Cambridge, the UK.







Cambridge and the British Council are partnering with the English portion of the project to organise the translation, distribution and promotion of the publications and similar collaborators will be sought for the other languages.

