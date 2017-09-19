Camel causes road accident that kills 5 in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Five people have been killed in a horrific road accident in Almaty region tonight, Kazinform reports.

Local police confirmed that the car crash happened on the Western Europe-Western China highway, near Aidarly village.



A Range Rover vehicle crashed into a camel and capsized on the highway. The 43-year female driver and three passengers of the car died right away. The fourth passenger was rushed to a hospital and passed away there later.



The owner of the camel that died as a result of the crash has not been identified.



The police are investigating.