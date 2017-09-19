EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:53, 19 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Camel causes road accident that kills 5 in Almaty region

    None
    None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Five people have been killed in a horrific road accident in Almaty region tonight, Kazinform reports.

    Local police confirmed that the car crash happened on the Western Europe-Western China highway, near Aidarly village.

    A Range Rover vehicle crashed into a camel and capsized on the highway. The 43-year female driver and three passengers of the car died right away. The fourth passenger was rushed to a hospital and passed away there later.

    The owner of the camel that died as a result of the crash has not been identified.

    The police are investigating.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Almaty region Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!