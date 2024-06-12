EN
    11:10, 12 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Camel milk for pilgrims: Saudi Arabia highlights heritage in Year of the Camel

    S Arabia
    Photo credit: SPA

     Mashariq, the Southeast Asian Pilgrims Company, partnered with Sawani, a Public Investment Fund camel dairy company, to distribute 10,000 packs of NOUG camel milk, Sawani's signature brand, to pilgrims visiting the holy sites during Hajj, SPA reports. 

    The initiative showcases Saudi heritage by introducing pilgrims to unique local products and aligns with the Kingdom's designation of 2024 as the Year of the Camel.
    The partnership aims to boost domestic camel-milk production and enrich the pilgrim experience with a healthy and nutritious beverage option. This generosity reflects the Kingdom's commitment to providing pilgrims with the best services and products during their Hajj.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
