Camel train from Taraz heads for Expo 2017, Astana

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Caravan of 70 camels and horses accompanied by skinners and vehicles has departed from Taraz City to Kazakhstan's capital for Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition, Kazinform reports.

The caravan's festive departure took place in the square in front of Zhambyl Zhabayev monument near "Ancient Taraz" historical archaeological complex.





The event is scheduled for July 26-30 and dedicated to Expo 2017 and Zhambyl Region Culture Days in Astana.

The citizens and guests of the city watched the spectacular event. The caravan consists of 25 loaded camels and 46 horses accompanied by caravaneers, 10 trucks and 3 buses.





150 people including art professionals, health workers, traffic police and emergency department employees have headed for Astana to take part in Culture Days.





The itinerary includes stops over 10 settlements of Zhambyl and Karaganda regions. The participants will set up yurts, tents, stages as a venue to support Expo 2017. They will give concerts and stage shows as well as national sports events for the residents.





After the caravan arrives in the capital, the exposition facilities will host the Zhambyl Region Culture Days. In addition, Gorky State Academic Russian Drama Theatre, Zhastar Theater and Khan Shatyr Entertainment Center will hold exhibitions, theatrical performances and concerts within 5 days.





On July 28, Oriental Bazaar is expected to exhibit the vast variety of traditional art and trade handicrafts at the ethnic village in Kazanat ground. The Expo 2017 guests will get to know the history of Taraz, an ancient city that was one of the Great Silk Road centers.