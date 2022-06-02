Camera captures Himalayan brown bear in Altyn-Emel national park

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM - The Himalayan brown bear has been captured on camera in the Altyn-Emel national park, Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In the State national natural park Altyn-Emel, the camera captured the rear Himalayan brown bear registered in the Red Book. It is planned to continue monitoring in the future,» reads the Instagram post of the Altyn-Emel park.

Last year, the park's camera captured a family of leopards.



