EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:40, 02 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Camera captures Himalayan brown bear in Altyn-Emel national park

    None
    None
    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM - The Himalayan brown bear has been captured on camera in the Altyn-Emel national park, Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «In the State national natural park Altyn-Emel, the camera captured the rear Himalayan brown bear registered in the Red Book. It is planned to continue monitoring in the future,» reads the Instagram post of the Altyn-Emel park.

    Last year, the park's camera captured a family of leopards.



    Tags:
    Nature News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!