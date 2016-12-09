Camerate of Kazakhstan gives sold-out performance in Qatar

ABU DHABI-DOHA. KAZINFORM - On Thursday, the opera theater of the Katara Cultural Village in Qatar hosted the sold-out concert of a well-known Kazakhstani orchestra "Camerata of Kazakhstan". The concert was held within the framework of the reception organized by the Kazakh Embassy on the threshold of 25 years of Kazakhstan's Independence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the event were eminent statesmen, businessmen and officials of the State of Qatar, heads of diplomatic missions accredited in the country, scientists, figures of culture, mass media and representatives of Kazakh diaspora.



An exhibition dedicated to the history of the formation of present-day Kazakhstan was unveiled and videofootage about its breakthrough initiatives, including EXPO 2017 in Astana, non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council in 2017-2018 and the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty, and Kazakhstan's achievements in political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres were screened during the reception.



While addressing the guests of the reception, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar Askar Shokybayev noted that over the years of independence Kazakhstan has earned the remarkable standing in the international arena and the reputation of a strong sovereign state with stable political system, modern economic and financial institutes, large-scale educational and cultural projects and well-balanced multi-vector foreign policy.



The diplomat drew attention of those present to key decisions and principles proposed by Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev that laid the solid foundation for statehood and gradual development of Kazakhstan since early days of sovereignty.



The concert of "Camerata of Kazakhstan" under the conduction of Gaukhar Murzabekova sparked intense public interest. The ensemble of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University also gave a successful performance as part of the reception.



It should be noted that during celebration of 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence the image of the Kazakh national flag will be projected on the building of Sheraton Grand Doha Resort and Convention Hotel as a sign of deep respect and genuine friendship between Qatar and Kazakhstan.