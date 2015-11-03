EN
    19:57, 03 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Cameron praised Kazakhstan&#39;s achievements in investment attraction, trade and industry development

    LONDON-ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan President Nursultyan Nazarbayev and Prime Minister of Great Britain David Cameron discussed the main areas of bilateral cooperation in London today.

    As the Head of State noted, David Cameron's visit to Kazakhstan in 2013 gave a significant impulse to boosting bilateral relations. Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that members of the Kazakh Cabinet had signed serious agreements during the talks. The Kazakh Leader congratulated the British PM on confident win in parliamentary elections and formation of the new government. "I would like to highlight the achievements made by your country in this uneasy period. The program of my visit demonstrates high level of the Kazakh-British relations," Nazarbayev said. In turn, David Cameron praised Kazakhstan's achievements in attraction of foreign investment, development of industry and trade. The British PM noted also that both countries have a wide field for negotiations and expressed interest in implementation of the reforms offered by the Kazakh side, Akorda press service reports.

