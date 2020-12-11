Campaign headquarters of People’s Party of Kazakhstan opens doors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The People’s Party of Kazakhstan has unveiled its campaign headquarters in Nur-Sultan on December 11, Kazinform reports.

During the unveiling ceremony Chairman of the party Aikyn Konurov informed the journalists of its main ideas. The meeting further focused on the work of the party in the regions.

Secretary of the People’s Party of Kazakhstan Zhambyl Akhmetbekov and head of the republic pre-election headquarters of the party Olzhas Syzdykov attended the event as well.