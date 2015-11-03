ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA (Super), WBC (Interim), IBO and IBF world champion Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin is in anticipation of the fight between Miguel Cotto and Saul Alvarez, Vesti.kz reports.

"Two exciting fights this month. Can't wait to see Rousey-Holm and Cotto-Alvarez fights. Who is next?" G. Golovkin wrote in his Twitter account.

American undefeated UFC champion Ronda Rousey and face Holly Holm in Melbourne on November 14 within the UFC 193 tournament. Besides, Miguel Cotto and Saul Alvarez will fight for a title of the WBC in Las Vegas on November 21.