EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:11, 03 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Can&#39;t wait to see Cotto-Alvarez fight - G. Golovkin

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA (Super), WBC (Interim), IBO and IBF world champion Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin is in anticipation of the fight between Miguel Cotto and Saul Alvarez, Vesti.kz reports.

    "Two exciting fights this month. Can't wait to see Rousey-Holm and Cotto-Alvarez fights. Who is next?" G. Golovkin wrote in his Twitter account.

    American undefeated UFC champion Ronda Rousey and face Holly Holm in Melbourne on November 14 within the UFC 193 tournament. Besides, Miguel Cotto and Saul Alvarez will fight for a title of the WBC in Las Vegas on November 21.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!