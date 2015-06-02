EN
    15:07, 02 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Can Shvedova and Dellacqua make it to Roland Garros semifinals?

    ASTANA-PARIS. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova and Aussie Cassey Dellacqua continue their Roland Garros 2015 campaign in Paris, France, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Their quarterfinal match against Michaella Krajicek from the Netherlands and Barbora Strycova from the Czech Republic has just started on Court 1 in the French capital.

    If the Kazakh-Aussie tandem eliminates Krajicek and Strycova, they may face the 2nd-seeded Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina from Russia in the semifinals.

