Canada again upsets Kazakhstan at FINA World Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Canada women's water polo team crashed Kazakhstan at the 16th FINA World Championships in Kazan on Wednesday (August 5), Sports.kz reports.

Team Canada devastated the Kazakhstani water polo players 20:4 (4:1, 5:1, 5:2, 6:0) in the placement match 11/12.

It is worth mentioning that the Canadian men's water polo team also outplayed Kazakhstan in a match for Classification 9-12th place on August 4.

The FINA World Championships will run in Kazan until August 9.