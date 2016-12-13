Canada congratulated Kazakhstan on Independence day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Ottawa a reception in honor of the 25th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan was held. Speaker of the House of Commons of Parliament Jeff Rogan, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Pamela Goldsmith-Jones, Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources Kim Rudd, senators, deputies, representatives of state bodies, business and scientific community of Canada, diplomatic corps and the citizens of Kazakhstan living in Canada participated in the reception.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Canada Konstantin Zhigalov told about key milestones and achievements of development of Kazakhstan during the years of independence, international initiatives of the President Nursultan Nazarbayev and told about the priority directions of Kazakhstan-Canadian cooperation in the context of the 25 anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations, celebration of the 150 anniversary of Canada and conduction of the International specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017" in Astana.





On behalf of the Government of Canada Kim Rudd warmly congratulated Kazakhstan citizens on independence anniversary. She assured of firm support of the Plan of the nation by Ottawa and expressed confidence in further development of fruitful Canadian-Kazakhstan partnership for a long-term outlook.

President of Cameco, Canada's largest uranium mining company, member of the Council of Foreign Investors under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Co-chairman of Business Council Kazakhstan-Canada Tim Gittsel noted considerable prospects of building-up of mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan in the light of the current institutional reforms and upgrade of economy in Kazakhstan.



