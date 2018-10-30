Canada keen on strengthening trade-economic coop with Eurasia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada Akylbek Kamaldinov paid an official visit to the province of British Columbia.

The diplomat met with officials and businessmen of the region, Kazinform learnt from the MFA press service.



British Columbia is the westernmost province of Canada and plays the role of Canada's ‘gates' to the Asian-Pacific and Eurasian regions.



At the meeting with Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia Darryl Plecas and Minister of Labour, Trade and Technologies Bruce Ralston, Akylbek Kamaldinov talked about the course of implementation of the 3rd Modernization of Kazakhstan Economy programme and key priorities of the Kazakh President's latest Address to the Nation.



While considering British Columbia's potential in energy, technology, agriculture, scientific-innovation and tourist sectors, the sides emphasized the prospects of activating Canadian business in further industrialization and digitalization of Kazakhstan's economy.



Ambassador Kamaldinov participated also in the international conference devoted to the development of cooperation between Canada and Big Eurasia countries. The Ambassador noted strategic importance of further regional integration and Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiative to promote cooperation in the Big Eurasian Partnership format on the ground of the Eurasian Economic Union, the European Union and China's Belt & Road.



Canadian businessmen and experts were familiarized with Kazakhstan's new investment strategy, the process of privatization of state assets and activity of the Astana International Financial Centre and expressed interest in establishing contacts with Kazakhstani partners.