Canada reports over 9,700 COVID-19 deaths

OTTAWA. KAZINFORM - Canada's COVID-19 deaths reached 9,751 as of Thursday afternoon, while the number of infections stood at 193,600, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, Xinhua reports.

Canada's daily case counts continue to rise with an average of 2,323 new cases being reported daily in the most recent seven days, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada on Thursday.

The agency said that over the past week, there have been on average over 850 individuals with COVID-19 in Canadian hospitals each day and over 17 deaths reported daily.

«As the number of individuals who test positive continues to increase nationally, more health regions are reporting elevated rates of infection that inevitably put a strain on local public health resources,» said the agency, adding «although there are still areas of the country where disease activity remains low, none of us, anywhere, can afford to be complacent.»

Thursday morning, the populous Ontario province reported 783 new cases of COVID-19, mainly concentrated in Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and Ottawa while another populous province of Quebec announced 969 new cases and 30 deaths.

Meanwhile, Manitoba province reported 176 new cases, setting a record daily high for the second consecutive day and the fourth time in a week.