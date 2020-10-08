Canada to ban single-use plastics by end of 2021

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Canada has introduced a plan to ban harmful single-use plastics by the end of 2021.

The move came to address plastic pollution and achieve the country's goal of zero plastic waste by 2030, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told a news conference on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

«Plastic pollution threatens our natural environment. It fills our rivers or lakes, and most particularly our oceans, choking the wildlife that live there,» Wilkinson said. «Canadians see the impact that pollution has from coast to coast to coast.»

The ban includes plastic grocery bags, straws, stir sticks, six-pack rings, cutlery and food containers.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government also released a discussion paper that seeks public feedback on the matter.

The plan to ban all single-use plastics was first voiced by Trudeau last year.