Canadian businessmen urged to step up cooperation with EEU member states

ASTANA-MONTREAL. KAZINFORM - Member of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tatyana Valovaya urged Canadian business circles to cooperate more closely with entrepreneurs in the Eurasian Economic Union during a seminar in Montreal, Canada, Kazinform has learnt from the EEC's press service.

At the seminar organized by the Canada-Eurasia-Russia Business Association (CERBA) Valovaya talked about goals and tasks of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

Diplomats from the EEU member states, namely ambassador of Armenia in Canada Armen Yeganyan, ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada Konstantin Zhigalov, ambassador of Russia to Canada Aleksandr Darchiyev and charge d'affaires of Belarus in Canada Dmitry Basik also delivered keynote speeches at the seminar.

Valovaya noted that a significant drop in trade between the EEU, the EU and other western countries has been observed recently. In her words, EEU's foreign trade with Asia, on the contrary, is growing steadily and Canada shouldn't miss out on the chance to step up trade with the EEU member states.

She briefed the Canadian colleagues on the prospects of development of the Eurasian integration project, especially stressing the opportunities the EEU's single market opens for partners from the third countries.

The Canada-Eurasia-Russia Business Association has offices in Moscow, Toronto, Montreal and Calgary and over 200 members.