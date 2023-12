ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana have signed Canadian defenceman Keaton Ellerby, hcbarys.kz reports.

The 26-year-old hockey player inked a one-year contract with the Astana-based club. Ellerby was drafted 10th overall by the Florida Panthers in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. In the NHL he played for such clubs as Los Angeles Kings, Florida Panthers and Winnipeg Jets.