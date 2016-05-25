Canadian expert may join Board of Directors of Government for Citizens State Corporation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One of the leading Canadian experts in public administration Ms Nicole Barbeau may become independent member of the Board of Directors of the Government for Citizens State Corporation in Kazakhstan.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Canada Konstantin Zhigalov revealed during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"A delegation from Kazakhstan led by Majilis deputy Maira Aisina and Vice Minister of Investment and Development Saken Sarsenov paid a visit to Canada this year. We are extremely interested in Canadian experience in terms of Service Canada initiative. We would like to build the work of our Government for Citizens State Corporation based on the Canadian experience. Nicole Barbeau is one of the leading Canadian experts in the sphere of public administration. We are currently negotiating whether she can take up the post," Ambassador Zhigalov said.

The Government for Citizens State Corporation will be the single point of access to public services in Kazakhstan.