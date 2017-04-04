Canadian forward to play for Team Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to Shaiba.kz, Canadian forward Martin St. Pierre will play for Kazakhstan's national ice hockey team.

The 33-year-old athlete has already joined the team and trains in the second line with Roman Starchenko, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.



St. Pierre spent the last two seasons playing for Astana-based HC Barys and now is eligible to play for the Kazakh squad. This is the 5th foreign player to join Team Kazakhstan. Canadians Kevin Dallman, Nigel Dawes and Dustin Boyd and American Brandon Bochenski played for Kazakhstan earlier.



As a reminder, earlier St. Pierre signaled his wish to play for Kazakhstan at international tournaments, saying he never played for a national team and would like to do it in Kazakhstan.



Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Austria, Poland, Hungary and South Korea will fight in Division I Group A at the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Kyiv on April 22-28.