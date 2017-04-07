Canadian hockey player makes Team Kazakhstan debut in test match

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Canadian professional hockey player and HC Barys forward Martin St. Pierre has made his debut for the Kazakh national ice hockey team, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

St. Pierre played in a test match with HC Avtomobilist in Astana.



As a reminder, the Kazakh national hockey team is getting ready for the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Kyiv on April 22-28. Kazakhstan will vie against Ukraine, Australia, Poland, Hungary and South Korea in Division I Group A.