19:24, 06 August 2024 | GMT +6
Canadian money transfer system enters Kyrgyz market
Canadian money transfer system registered in Kyrgyzstan, Kabar reports.
Leskar Payments money transfer system is registered in the register of international money transfer systems that have passed the registration procedure in the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, the press service of the Bank reported.
The operator of the international money transfer system Ontario LTD passed the registration procedure in the National Bank.